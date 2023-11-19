Jay Malachi relinquishes DPW World Championship, WWE PC bound

Nov 19, 2023 - by staff

Jay Malachi has relinquished the DPW World Championship after his victory over Alec Price at DPW World’s Strongest.

He is expected to report to the WWE Performance Center soon.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Melissa Santos

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal