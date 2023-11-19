Jay Malachi relinquishes DPW World Championship, WWE PC bound

Jay Malachi has relinquished the DPW World Championship after his victory over Alec Price at DPW World’s Strongest.

He is expected to report to the WWE Performance Center soon.

BREAKING: Jay Malachi has relinquished the DPW World Championship after a successful defense against Alec Price at DPW World's Strongest. A new champion will be crowned at DPW 2nd Anniversary on December 10th in Durham, NC! — DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling (@deadlockpro) November 19, 2023

Streets saying NXT signed Jay Malachi. Stocks are rising pic.twitter.com/FpFqp57H9N — MB🎯 (@heelmeIo) November 14, 2023

