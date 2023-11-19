Jay Malachi relinquishes DPW World Championship, WWE PC bound
He is expected to report to the WWE Performance Center soon.
BREAKING: Jay Malachi has relinquished the DPW World Championship after a successful defense against Alec Price at DPW World's Strongest.
A new champion will be crowned at DPW 2nd Anniversary on December 10th in Durham, NC!
— DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling (@deadlockpro) November 19, 2023
Streets saying NXT signed Jay Malachi. Stocks are rising pic.twitter.com/FpFqp57H9N
— MB🎯 (@heelmeIo) November 14, 2023