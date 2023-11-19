Continental Classic tournament to crown AEW Triple Crown champion as titles are merged

The Continental Classic tournament will crown the new AEW Triple Crown champion as AEW President Tony Khan announced that the ROH World title and the NJPW Strong Openweight title will be merged.

Khan said that at the Worlds End pay-per-view, the winner becomes the AEW Continental champion as well, which is why they’re calling it the Triple Crown with all the titles merged together.

Khan also revealed the scoring system for the tournament, with three points for a win and one point for a draw, similar to those for soccer/football leagues especially in Europe. In addition, there will be no interference in any of the matches.

With the announcement also came the additions of Eddie Kingston, the current ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight champion, and Mark Briscoe to the tournament. They join Bryan Danielson and Andrade El Idolo, with eight more set to be announced.

The round-robin tournament starts next Wednesday on Dynamite and continues on Rampage and Collision every week.

