Buff Bagwell addresses arrest, sobriety

Former WCW star Buff Bagwell’s battle with sobriety has been documented in recent years. On Saturday, thegeorgiagazette.com reported that Bagwell was arrested on November 16th 2023. Bagwell wrote the following on Twitter/X in regards to the news headlines…

“Still sober despite the reports – unfortunately whenever I get a violation in the DUI Court Program it lists my original offense from 3 years ago 😞 I did serve 24 hours for losing my temper Thurs-Fri and I’m working keeping my cool every day.”

One day prior to his arrest, Bagwell recorded a video message that was published to Diamond Dallas Page’s YouTube channel…

“So recently in DUI Court class, I’d asked the teacher a question on how to do something. And she told me, I did it and she failed me. And I flipped. I couldn’t believe it, I was like, ‘What?!?’ Looking back on it, I could have handled it so much differently. And so because of my temper, I’m now in another situation. I actually got court tomorrow, which is going to be November 16th. Thursday, November 16th, and I’ll be going to court for an in-class disruption. And it’s going to be out there that Buff Bagwell relapsed, but I’m letting you know that I am clean and sober and doing fantastic. But I may be going to jail for my temper, which is the next goal in my life to overcome.” (quote courtesy of 411Mania.com)

