WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event / Tupelo, Ms / Sat Nov 18, 2023
The LWO: Joaquin Wilde / Toro del Cruz / Carlito defeat The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford and Bobby Lashley
Ridge Holland defeats Karrion Kross, with Scarlett
Shotzi defeats Bayley
Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston defeats Ivar
Cameron Grimes and Dragon Lee defeat Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson
WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky defeats Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair
Main Event:
LA Knight defeats Grayson Waller
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM