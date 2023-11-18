WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event / Tupelo, Ms / Sat Nov 18, 2023

Nov 18, 2023 - by David Roberson

The LWO: Joaquin Wilde / Toro del Cruz / Carlito defeat The Street Profits: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford and Bobby Lashley

Ridge Holland defeats Karrion Kross, with Scarlett

Shotzi defeats Bayley

Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston defeats Ivar

Cameron Grimes and Dragon Lee defeat Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky defeats Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair

Main Event:

LA Knight defeats Grayson Waller

 

