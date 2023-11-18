Women’s WarGames match official, Becky Lynch joins the party

The women’s WarGames match was officially set up last night at Smackdown with Damage CTRL – the team of Bayley, IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane – taking on Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch.

The show featured a long angle where Damage CTRL beat up other women backstage who could have been partners for the face team and Charlotte Flair ended up having to make a phone call to somebody who wasn’t sure she was going to show up.

In the main event segment, Belair, Flair, and Shotzi accepted the challenge and as the trio stood in the ring, Damage CTRL came out to surround them.

The fans then went crazy as Becky Lynch came through the crowd and stood side-by-side her frenemy Charlotte Flair. Lynch nodded to Flair and a massive brawl erupted as all eight women took the action inside and outside the ring.

This is the second WarGames match in a row for Belair, Lynch, Asuka, Bayley, and SKY as they were all involved in the same match last year.

