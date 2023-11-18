Will Ospreay is All Elite

Will Ospreay is Revealed to Be the “Blockbuster announcement” and is ALL ELITE

Ospreay will fulfilling his NJPW commitments, and had the blessing of NJPW to sign with AEW.

The deal is a multi-year contract, and he’s set to still reside in the United Kingdom, per Fightful Select.

