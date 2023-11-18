Will Ospreay is All Elite
Will Ospreay is Revealed to Be the “Blockbuster announcement” and is ALL ELITE
Ospreay will fulfilling his NJPW commitments, and had the blessing of NJPW to sign with AEW.
The deal is a multi-year contract, and he’s set to still reside in the United Kingdom, per Fightful Select.
Will Ospreay is #AllElite, bruv!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@willospreay pic.twitter.com/kUsbRoJwQE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
It's official! @WillOspreay is ALL ELITE!
Thank you all watching #AEWFullGear tonight! pic.twitter.com/sW6cSzq8rA
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 19, 2023
In my humble opinion, this isn’t really blockbuster news considering the fact that he has been wrestling for the company. They basically signed a guy that was already working for them.
Another Extremely Important, Blockbuster, Game Changing announcement from Tony.