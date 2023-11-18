Will Ospreay is All Elite

Nov 18, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Will Ospreay is Revealed to Be the “Blockbuster announcement” and is ALL ELITE

Ospreay will fulfilling his NJPW commitments, and had the blessing of NJPW to sign with AEW.

The deal is a multi-year contract, and he’s set to still reside in the United Kingdom, per Fightful Select.

2 Responses

  1. Joseph says:
    November 18, 2023 at 10:36 pm

    In my humble opinion, this isn’t really blockbuster news considering the fact that he has been wrestling for the company. They basically signed a guy that was already working for them.

  2. What? says:
    November 18, 2023 at 11:37 pm

    Another Extremely Important, Blockbuster, Game Changing announcement from Tony.

