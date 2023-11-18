Will Ospreay expected to be unveiled as AEW’s latest signing tonight

Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast is reporting that Will Ospreay is going to be one to be unveiled as the newest AEW signing tonight at Full Gear.

AEW President Tony Khan said a few days ago that one of the best wrestlers in the world who is known and well respected by virtually every AEW fan will be at the Kia Forum to sign their AEW contract.

Ospreay is still under an NJPW deal until January 2024 but both AEW and NJPW have a great working relationship so reaching an agreement to sign Ospreay while allowing him to fulfill the remainder of his NJPW deal is totally doable.

WWE has also expressed interest in Ospreay and the British star did not shoot it down but the consensus was always that he was going to All Elite Wrestling where that style of wrestling fits him better.

Multiple other insiders also shot down the idea that it would be Mercedes Mone who would be unveiled tonight.

