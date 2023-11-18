Viewership for WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision, Julia Hart update

– Fast affiliates for last night’s Smackdown on Fox measured 2.22 million viewers.

– The live edition of AEW Collision on Friday night averaged 251,000 viewers.

– According to Fightful Select, AEW has serious plans for Julia Hart, who recently took time off to celebrate her recent marriage to Lee Johnson, whether or not she wins the TBS title at Full Gear.

Fightful reports initial creative plans were altered to account for Hart’s recent popularity, but it’s not clear how consequential those plans would be. The changes to Hart’s creative likely came when she defeated Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue in a top contender’s match for the TBS Championship.

Hart is set for an “immediate” push, and the interest and large crowd reaction she got when she returned did not go unnoticed. Since her character has connected well with AEW audiences, Fightful says there will be a continued focus on Hart regardless of the outcome of her match this Saturday.

