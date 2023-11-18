Updated AEW Full Gear Card

AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following this week’s Collision and Rampage. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which airs on Saturday from Los Angeles, California live on PPV:

MAIN CARD

* AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Jay White

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. La Facción Ingobernable vs. FTR vs. Malakai Black * Brody King

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley

* Texas Death Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

* Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, & Nick Wayne

* Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho vs. The Young Bucks

ZERO HOUR PRE-SHOW

* ROH World Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Jay Lethal

* ROH Tag Team Championship Match: MJF & Samoa Joe vs. The Gunns

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Buddy Matthews

