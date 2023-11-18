Survivor Series Superstore to open in Rosemont next week

WWE will be having a Survivor Series Superstore open for three days in Rosemont next week.

The store is at the Chicago Harley-Davidson location at 5490 Park Place and will open on Friday at 11AM until 7PM, Saturday from 11AM until 7PM, and Sunday from 11AM to 3PM.

Fans will have a chance to shop exclusive WWE Survivor Series merchandise, including replica championship titles, WWE Superstar apparel, collectibles, mini-titles and more.

There will also be three meet and greets starting on Friday at 1PM with Pretty Deadly, Saturday at 1PM with Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, and Sunday at Noon with JD McDonagh. All are free and on first-come, first-served basis.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

