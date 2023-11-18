Spoiler video: Former WWE Superstar debuts at the ROH taping

Ronda Rousey has debuted for Ring of Honor

In a match taped for Ring of Honor TV, the debuting Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir defeated ROH Women’s Champion Athena and Billie Starkz.

The finish was Athena nail the Eclipse on Rousey but the referee wouldn’t count the finish as she wasn’t the legal competitor. Starks went for a swanton but Rousey caught her and locked on an armbar, forcing a submission.

Ronda Rousey just made her ROH debut 🤯pic.twitter.com/oJKBA4jTeP — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) November 18, 2023

Ronda Rousey just arrived in Ring of Honor. In a rematch of last night’s match at Pro Wrestling Revolver, she’s teaming up with Marina Shafir to take on the ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and Billie Starkz. pic.twitter.com/k6dnFNAFxN — Lyric ✨ (@LyricWrestling) November 18, 2023

