NXT Live Results / Venice, Fl / Sat Nov 18, 2023

Josh Briggs defeats Oba Femi

Blair Davenport defeats Kennedy Cummins

Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe defeat Javier Bernal and Luca Crusifino

Lash Legend defeats Arianna Rizzo

Thea Hail and Jade Gentile defeat Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley

Tyler Bate defeats Lexis King

Joe Gacy defeats Brooks Jensen

Scrypts defeats Tavion Heights

Kelani Jordan defeats Arianna Grace

Main Event: 5-on-5 Survivor Style Elimination:

Eddy Thorpe / von Wagner / Tony D’Angelo / Channing Lorenzo / Carmelo Hayes

versus

Oro Mensah / Noam Dar / Bronco Nima / Lucien Price / Bron Breakker

Winners: TonyD’Angelo and Carmelo Hayes, the remaining two in the ring

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

