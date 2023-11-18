Notes on Giulia and Swerve Strickland

– Giulia reportedly no-showed a tour visit of the WWE Performance Center on Wednesday after being essentially declared a lock to sign with the company.

– On the AEW Full Gear media call, Tony Khan was asked why he did not suspend Swerve Strickland:

“I’ve had people ask me, at times, questions about what’s happening with some of the heels and why I haven’t punished them for some of the things they’ve done. Frankly, I don’t think it’s my place to and I don’t think it would serve the babyfaces in these situations for me to be doing that. In this situation with Swerve and Hangman, there has been some stuff that has happened outside of the ring and it’s really not my place. It would be the place of the authorities, perhaps. For me, it’s pro wrestling, and I would want them to settle it in the ring. Should I have suspended Swerve or punished Swerve for the home invasion? Absolutely not. That’s a place for the legal authorities, to do stuff like that, and in this case, I want them to settle it in the ring,”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

