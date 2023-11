Matt Cardona defeated Mance Warner at MLW Fightland, with help from Steph De Lander.

The referee had been knocked out, leading to De Lander entering the ring after taking a chair from Cardona.

After teasing hitting Cardona, she turned around and speared Mance through a wooden board, helping Cardona win.

As a result of his loss, and as per stipulation of the match, Mance must leave MLW.

