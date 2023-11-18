Andrade El Idolo enters the Continental Classic tournament

The Continental Classic AEW tournament has its second entrant as yesterday it was revealed that Andrade El Idolo was added to the mix by his manager CJ Perry.

Andrade was surprised at the news as he was not aware of it and then Perry whispered a few words which made Andrade happy.

The only other entrant known so far is Bryan Danielson and AEW President Tony Khan is expected to reveal the other 10 tonight during the post-Full Gear press conference.

The Continental Classic round-robin tournament will feature 12 AEW stars divided in two groups, similar to that of G1 Climax. Matches will take place on all three AEW television shows: Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision.

