Alex Hammerstone granted MLW release

Alex Hammerstone granted release, joins World Titan Federation at MLW FIGHTLAND

Tonight’s FIGHTLAND live and exclusively on FITE+ ended in a shocking controversy.

Hammerstone, fresh off of being granted a release by MLW, joined the World Titan Federation and its self-described “Superstars” and savagely attacked Alex Kane, the Bomaye Fight Club and Jacob Fatu.

For months there’s been speculation surrounding Alex Hammerstone’s status in MLW.

With the relationship frayed, Hammerstone recently took to X requesting his release from MLW. Over the past few weeks, communication had been sparse between MLW and the former franchise of MLW.

MLW.com can confirm that Hammer was in fact granted his release from MLW this week… but no one expected him to sign instantly with Saint Laurent’s World Titan Federation and return tonight to crash FIGHTLAND.

Watch the shocking conclusion to FIGHTLAND now on FITE+: https://www.fite.tv/watch/mlw-fightland-2023/2pe0t/.

