On the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour…

– Eddie Kingston beats Jay Lethal to retain The ROH World Title

– Claudio Castagnoli beats Buddy Matthews

– MJF & Samoa Joe beats The Gunns to retain The ROH World Tag Team Title after Adam Cole caused a distraction

After the match, The Gunns attack MJF and hit his leg with a chair multiple times

