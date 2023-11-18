AEW dark match results From double taping on Friday

The action was live inside the Kia Forum before All Elite Wrestling went live on TNT for over three straight hours of programming on Friday night.

Prior to the AEW Collision, AEW Rampage and Countdown To AEW Full Gear back-to-back-to-back lineup on Friday, AEW held a pair of dark matches inside the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

In the first of two pre-show dark bouts, Jack Cartwheel defeated Serpentico in singles action. The finish saw Cartwheel pick up the pin fall victory after connecting with a twisting splash off the top-rope.

The pre-show dark match main event saw Powerhouse Hobbs defeat an unannounced masked opponent in a quick squash match.

From there, things switched over to the aforementioned triple-header AEW on TNT lineup.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

