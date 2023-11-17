WWE launches the Bray Wyatt Legacy Collection merchandise

WWE today launched the Bray Wyatt Legacy Collection merchandise in honor of the late former WWE champion who passed away on August 24.

In partnership with the Rotunda family, the Bray Wyatt Legacy Collection will benefit his four children – Hyrie, Knash, Kendyl, and Cadyn.

Speaking to Forbes, his father Mike Rotunda said that what WWE is doing will keep Windham’s spirit alive, and praised the company for the initiative.

“It’s awesome what they’re doing,” the WWE Hall of Famer said. “I go do some autograph signings here and there and I’ve had so many people come up to my table supporting Windham with firefly shirts and guys with tattoos on their arms, it’s pretty cool.”

Rotunda also said that keeping Windham’s memory alive will help his children, especially the younger ones.

“Especially for Knash and Hyrie, this is important,” he added. “Kendyl and Cadyn know who their dad is because they’re a little older, but you don’t remember everything when you’re 3 or 4 years old. With the stuff WWE is putting out there, they’ll be able to look back and see exactly who their dad was. It’s awesome that they’re going to get a chance to relive some of their moments that their dad did.”

