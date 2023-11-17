Video: Ronda Rousey makes her Wrestling REVOLVER debut
Ronda Rousey & Marina Shafir team together at Wrestling Revolver Unreal. The match ended in a DQ when Athena hit Rousey with the belt.
Ronda Rousey making her @PWRevolver debut. Unreal!!


.@RondaRousey gets trouble for getting tagged in.

Athena just struck @RondaRousey with the #ROH Women's title!
