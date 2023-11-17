Video: Ronda Rousey makes her Wrestling REVOLVER debut

Nov 17, 2023 - by staff

Ronda Rousey & Marina Shafir team together at Wrestling Revolver Unreal. The match ended in a DQ when Athena hit Rousey with the belt.

