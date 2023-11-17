Page and Strickland brawl at Wrestling Revolver indie event

Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland got into a huge fight at the Wrestling Revolver Unreal event last night in Los Angeles after Page made a surprise appearance.

Strickland did a promo during the show to hype their Texas Death match at Full Gear and talked trash about Page. Eventually, Page came out from the crowd and took Strickland down, resulting in several security coming in the ring to break it up.

The two were not allowed to get physical with one another on Dynamite this past Wednesday and Page took out Prince Nana, with Swerve looking on and unable to lay his hands on the former AEW champion.

This is not the first time that AEW stars took their feud to indie shows before a major pay-per-view, with Chris Jericho doing it multiple times, including in August when he attacked Will Ospreay in England at an indie event before their All In match.

Hangman Page has just attacked Swerve at #RevolverUNREAL pic.twitter.com/Erdts3FdDY — FITE (@FiteTV) November 17, 2023

