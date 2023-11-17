More speculation on Tony Khan’s Full Gear signing

As previously noted, AEW President Tony Khan announced that “one of the world’s best wrestlers” will be signing an AEW contract at the 2023 Full Gear PPV. During the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Khan said the wrestler is “somebody that is known and respected by virtually every AEW fan.”

In regards to the identity of the wrestler signing an AEW contract, Andrew Zarian said the following during the Mat Men Podcast…

“I was told Will Ospreay. That is a big deal. Huge deal because WWE was actively pursuing him.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following about Ospreay potentially being the new signing…

“His contract with New Japan doesn’t expire until February, but AEW and New Japan are business partners. A signing with AEW would mean Ospreay could continue working New Japan major shows.”

Meltzer added that a potential world title match at AEW All In 2024 from Wembley Stadium could entice Ospreay to sign a deal with AEW instead of going to WWE.

