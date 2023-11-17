MJF on Hulk Hogan: “he’s a liar and a racist”

In a video published to Dr. Beau Hightower’s YouTube channel, AEW world champion MJF was asked why Hulk Hogan gets heat from wrestling fans. Here was MJF’s response…

“Because he’s a liar and a racist. It doesn’t change the fact that he was a massive draw and the professional wrestling business will never be the same because of him, for the better, but there are plenty of professional wrestlers that did great business, it doesn’t mean they’re great people. Chris Benoit is a great professional wrestler, it doesn’t mean he’s a good person.

For some reason, wrestling fans kind of struggle with that. They can’t separate the two, which is why I think people love me. I’m out and out a horrible person, and I’m honest about it. At least I’m honest about it.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

