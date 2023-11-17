Giulia/WWE update, Callis on Powerhouse Hobbs/Paul Wight’s Scary Spot on AEW Dynamite

– Giulia has a serious offer from WWE. STARDOM and Rossy Ogawa are aware if it.

Giulia is close to Rossy and has verbally agreed to remain in STARDOM until at least next year.

– Don Callis also chimed in on Twitter (X) on Thursday to sing the praises of Powerhouse Hobbs in a reply to video footage of him slamming Paul Wight on a car during the “Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight” at this week’s AEW Dynamite. The Don Callis Family leader wrote, “Hobbs is a killing machine. He now embraces not just who he is, but what he is. I have now killed three giants.”

Hobbs is killing machine. He now embraces not just who he is but what he is. I have now killed three giants https://t.co/6D3hJFh0uh — The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) November 16, 2023

