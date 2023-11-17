Giulia/WWE update, Callis on Powerhouse Hobbs/Paul Wight’s Scary Spot on AEW Dynamite

Nov 17, 2023 - by James Walsh

– Giulia has a serious offer from WWE. STARDOM and Rossy Ogawa are aware if it.

Giulia is close to Rossy and has verbally agreed to remain in STARDOM until at least next year.

Don Callis also chimed in on Twitter (X) on Thursday to sing the praises of Powerhouse Hobbs in a reply to video footage of him slamming Paul Wight on a car during the “Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight” at this week’s AEW Dynamite. The Don Callis Family leader wrote, “Hobbs is a killing machine. He now embraces not just who he is, but what he is. I have now killed three giants.”

