Alex Zayne has signed a brand deal with Taco Bell in Japan

Independent Wrestler Alex Zayne has signed a brand deal with Taco Bell in Japan!

Zayn released a statement about the deal on X/Twitter:

“I’m gettin my own Alex Zayne Meal at Taco Bell in Japan. 🌮🔔🇯🇵

Making me an unsigned, independent, professional wrestler with an international brand deal.

For those in the same line of work, the opportunities are out there waiting for you to put all the flavors together. Waiting for you to make the sauce.

Get creative and permeate mainstream culture with wrestling culture. With Independent Wrestling Culture.

I believe in you, I believe in professional wrestling.

Thank you to anyone who has ever supported me and my love for Taco Bell.

We did it!

Next stop, NJPW WORLD TAG LEAGUE!

ITADAKIMASU!”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

