AEW ROH Final Battle 2023 PPV has less than 900 tickets sold so far

The ROH Final Battle pay-per-view set for December 15 is having difficulties when it comes to distribution of tickets as with under one month away, less than 900 tickets have been purchased.

The show, on Friday, December 15, will take place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas and will be followed by a live Collision on Saturday in the same location. AEW is also hosting Dynamite a few days earlier just 40 miles away in Arlington.

Ticket numbers will obviously increase over the next few weeks but this show had a very slow start and according to @WrestleTix, only sold 67 tickets in a week.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

