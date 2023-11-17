11/17/23 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Inglewood, California.

Match #1 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage (c) (w/Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne) vs. Trent Beretta

Cage pats Beretta a few times, but Beretta shoves him down. They lock up and Cage backs Beretta into the corner and shoves his face. Beretta applies a waist-lock, but Cage delivers a few back elbows. Cage charges, but Beretta moves and Cage spills to the floor. Cage comes back in with a right hand to Beretta. Cage stomps Beretta in the corner, but Beretta comes back with a Meteora. Cage goes to the floor, but Beretta dives onto him and delivers right hands. Cage comes back with a few shots and takes Beretta down in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cage takes Beretta down and works over his neck. Cage applies a side-headlock, but Beretta comes back with a few right hands. Cage delivers one of his own and tosses Beretta to the apron. Cage charges, but Beretta delivers a Spear through the ropes. They exchange shots, and then Beretta delivers an elbow shot in the corner. Cage blocks a DDT out of the corner and kicks Beretta in the face. Cage goes for a DDT of his own, but Beretta blocks it and slaps on the ropes. Beretta bites Cage’s face and drops him with a hurricanrana from the top. Beretta goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Cage sends Beretta to the floor, but Beretta comes back for a cross-body from the top. Cage dodges it and goes for a Spear, but Beretta counters with a knee strike. Beretta drops Cage with a spinning DDT and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out.

Beretta slams Cage down and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out again. Beretta delivers Strong Zero and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out once more. Luchasaurus gets on the apron as Cage delivers a neck-breaker to Beretta over the ropes. Cage stomps on Beretta’s neck and slams him face-first into the turnbuckle. Cage delivers the Killswitch and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Christian Cage

Match #2 – Singles Match: Emi Sakura vs. Toni Storm (w/Luther)

Storm hands Sakura the script for the match, but Sakura rips it up and stomps Storm down. Sakura throws Storm across the ring and delivers a chop. Sakura throws Storm again, but Storm comes back and does the same to Sakura. Storm sends Sakura to the floor with a hip attack, and then Luther helps Storm get to the floor. Storm delivers a few shots to Sakura and drops her with a snap suplex. Storm gets Sakura back into the ring, and then Luther helps Storm get back to the apron. Sakura knocks Storm back to the floor and delivers a cross-body against the ring steps as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Sakura and Storm exchange chops in the ring. Storm takes advantage and slams Sakura down. Storm goes for the cover, but Sakura kicks out. Sakura gains the advantage and delivers a back-breaker. Sakura goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. Sakura goes for a moonsault, but Storm dodges it and delivers a shot in the corner. Storm delivers a hip attack in the corner and follows with a pile-driver for the pin fall.

Winner: Toni Storm

Renee Paquette is backstage with Eddie Kingston, as well as Jay Lethal’s groups. Lethal says he has his ROH World Championship Match tomorrow on Zero Hour, and Kingston can’t duck and hide anymore. Kingston says they have known each other for 15 years and know what each other can do. Kingston says Lethal is becoming a coward like his entire group, and then they all yell and argue before Lethal’s group walks away. Kingston turns around, but Ortiz is there and they stare at each other.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Action Andretti vs. Roderick Strong (w/Matt Taven and Mike Bennett)

Strong attacks Andretti as soon as he gets into the ring. Strong delivers a few shots, but Andretti comes back with a hurricanrana. Andretti goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at one. Andretti chops Strong in the corner a few times, and then drives his shoulder into Strong’s midsection. Strong comes back with a few kicks and follows with right hands. Strong delivers a back-breaker and stomps on Andretti’s hand. Andretti delivers a chop, but Strong beats him down and chops him in the corner. Strong slams Andretti’s head into the turnbuckle and follows with another chop. Andretti turns it around with a few chops, but Strong delivers a knee strike and chops Andretti again. Andretti delivers a Manhattan Drop and drops Strong with a back kick and a spinning neck-breaker. Andretti goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out. Strong comes back and gets a roll-up for a two count. Andretti picks Strong up and drops him with a Falcon Arrow. Andretti goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out and rolls out of the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Andretti delivers a jaw-breaker and follows with forearm shots. Andretti drops Strong with a back elbow, and then Strong comes back. A Spanish Fly is performed, but the doctors have to check on Strong afterward. Strong gets up and the match continues as Strong drives his shoulder into Andretti in the corner. Strong gets a roll-up for a two count, and then Andretti delivers an enzuigiri. Andretti comes off the ropes, but Strong delivers a knee strike and delivers End of Heartache for the pin fall.

Winner: Roderick Strong

Renee Paquette interviews Jay White. White says he is not worried about the Devil or the masked henchmen. White says he is going to show everyone at Full Gear that they should be comparing MJF to him, not him to MJF. White says after he wins, the Bang Bang Gang are going to run all over AEW. MJF runs in and attacks White. MJF grabs his belt, but White takes it back and they continue to brawl. Juice Robinson runs in and attacks MJF from behind, and then throws him back into the locker room and slams the door.

White enters the room and MJF has Robinson on the ground and is about to slam a TV on to him. MJF chases White away as we see Robinson is cut open from the glass in a few spots. MJF chases White to the ring and takes him down. MJF delivers shots, and then takes down Austin Gunn as well. MJF also drops Colten Gunn and beats him down. MJF tosses The Gunns out of the ring and stomps White down in the corner. MJF picks up the AEW World title and goes to hit White with it, but The Gunns attack MJF from behind. White and The Gunns stomp MJF down, and then White takes the title back.

White goes to hit MJF with the belt, but Samoa Joe hits the ring and chases White and The Gunns out of it. White and The Gunns back up and ramp as Joe and MJF stare them down. Joe turns toward MJF and extends his hand. MJF accepts and they stare down White and The Gunns again as the show comes to a close.

Final card for tomorrow night’s Full Gear pay-per-view:

-AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Jay White

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm

-AEW World Tag Team Championship – Four-Way Ladder Match: Big Bill and Ricky Starks (c) vs. Dralistico and Rush vs. FTR vs. Kings of the Black Throne

-AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

-AEW TBS Championship – Three-Way Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

-Trios Tag Team Match: Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, and Sting vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne

-Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega vs. The Young Bucks

-Texas Death Match: Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

Zero Hour:

-ROH World Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Jay Lethal

-ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: MJF and Samoa Joe (c) vs. The Gunns

-Buddy Matthews vs. Claudio Castagnoli

