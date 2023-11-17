11/16/23 Impact Wrestling Recap

— Results below are from impactwrestling.com:

It’s an epic night of action from Chicago, an all-new IMPACT! is on the air.

IMPACT World Tag Team Champions ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs Kenny King & Sheldon Jean – IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

We kick things off with championship action as ABC defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against Kenny King and Sheldon Jean! King distracts the referee, allowing Jean to halt a slingshot attempt from Bey. Jean drives Bey into the steel ring post at ringside. Back in the ring, King and Jean cut off the ring and employ quick tags on Bey. Moments later, Bey uses his quickness to avoid the incoming attack, then launch himself off the back of King to make the tag. Austin enters the match with a burst of speed and takes out King with a springboard kick. ABC are setting up for 1, 2 Sweet but Jean pulls Austin out of the ring. King hits Bey with a Tiger Driver for two. King connects with a Blockbuster on Bey, followed by a neckbreaker from Jean but it’s still not enough. ABC bounce back with 1, 2 Sweet on Jean to retain the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles.

The reigning Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, MK Ultra, claim to have total control of the Knockouts Division.

Moose w/ Brian Myers vs Heath

Moose looks to make a statement on his way to Hard To Kill as he goes one-on-one with Heath! Heath has Moose reeling in the early going as he sends him retreating to the outside. Brian Myers provides a distraction on the floor, allowing Moose to connect with a pump kick. Moments later, Heath regains control by driving him into the steel ring post. Moose distracts the referee, allowing Myers to deliver a cheap shot. Moose goes for a powerbomb but Heath counters into a head scissors. Heath quickens the pace, taking out Moose with a slingshot crossbody to the outside. Heath hits a leg lariat, followed by a powerslam for two. Myers gets up on the ropes but Heath makes him pay. Moose capitalizes with a Uranage but Myers wants him to use the Feast or Fired briefcase as a weapon. Moose says no, then counters the Wake Up Call from Heath. Moose hits the spear to win.

After the match, Moose and Myers add insult to injury when Rhino makes the save. Moose retreats while Rhino Gores Myers in the middle of the ring.

Backstage, Moose vows to end Rhino’s career at Final Resolution.

The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed) vs Black Taurus, Laredo Kid & Juventud Guerrera

Pro wrestling veteran Konnan joins Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt on commentary. The newest Rascal, Myron Reed, fights alongside Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz as they face off against top Luchadores in Laredo Kid, Black Taurus and Juventud Guerrera! This match is contested under Lucha Rules which means you can legally enter the match without a tag once your teammate exits the ring. The action is fast and furious from the opening bell as Miguel leaps over the top and takes down Taurus with a Hurricanrana. The Rascalz ground Kid as Miguel hits Three Amigos. Taurus launches Guerrera into a dropkick on Miguel. Wentz hangs up Kid on the middle rope, then hits a standing Shooting Star for two. Kid sends Miguel flying with a Sunset Flip powerbomb out of the corner. Guerrera goes on the attack, getting two for one on Wentz and Reed. Taurus drops Wentz with a pop-up Samoan Drop. Guerrera is going for the 450 splash but Miguel pushes him into his own partner. Reed hits Taurus with a jumping cutter all the way to the floor. Back in the ring, Taurus cuts off Reed in mid-air, then spikes him with Destination Hellhole to win.

Steve Maclin & KiLynn King vs Bully Ray & Jordynne Grace

Bully Ray and Jordynne Grace join forces against Steve Maclin and KiLynn King following a backstage confrontation last week! King squares off with Bully as she delivers a series of right hands. Bully comes back with a shoulder tackle, then tags in Grace. Grace hits a big boot in the corner, followed by a shoulder tackle of her own. King takes Grace down with a roundhouse kick. Bully is perched on the top but Maclin slows him down. King sends Bully crashing down to the mat, then tags in Maclin. Bully spears Maclin to create separation, allowing him to make the tag to Grace. The pace quickens as Grace hits a Vader Bomb on King. King inadvertently hits Maclin with a big boot. Grace puts King away with the Juggernaut Driver to win.

After the match, Bully demands that Grace pries her Call Your Shot trophy out of his hands. Bully offers his hand and Grace shakes it. Grace celebrates with the Call Your Shot trophy as she looks ahead to Hard To Kill and her match against Knockouts World Champion Trinity.

Knockouts World Champion Trinity vs Sonny Kiss

Knockouts World Champion Trinity has accepted the challenge laid out by Sonny Kiss last week and it’s on! It’s a stalemate in the early going as Trinity and Kiss match each other’s pace and offense. Kiss plants her face-first into the mat with a spinning slam. Kiss hits a standing Moonsault for two. Kiss remains in control with a handspring back elbow. Trinity creates an opening with an innovative bulldog. The momentum begins to shift as Trinity hits the running splits for two. Trinity connects with the Split-Legged Moonsault but it’s not enough. Kiss almost puts her away with a cartwheel kick. Trinity bounces back, then hits the Full Nelson slam to win.



At Final Resolution, the Motor City Machine Guns vow to show Josh Alexander and Zack Sabre Jr why they’re the two greatest wrestlers of this generation.

IPWF Throwback Throwdown 4 goes down in two weeks on AXS TV.

Will Ospreay vs Josh Alexander

It’s a dream match of epic proportions as Will Ospreay battles Josh Alexander for the first time ever! Ospreay hits a running Shooting Star. Alexander connects with a series of German suplexes. Ospreay goes for a Hurricanrana but Alexander catches him and-air and nails a backbreaker. Alexander erases him off the apron with a strong running crossbody. Alexander hits a Northern Lights suplex, then whips him into the corner turnbuckles. Ospreay turns the tide with a handspring kick and follows up with a springboard forearm. Alexander hits a rolling senton off the second rope. Moments later, Ospreay hits an explosive Tiger Driver, providing him with an opportunity to regain his composure. Ospreay hits the Cheeky Nandos kick. Ospreay fights off a top rope German suplex attempt. Ospreay lands awkwardly on a Moonsault and Alexander quickly capitalizes by securing an Ankle Lock. Ospreay goes the Oscutter but doesn’t get it, allowing Alexander to lock in another Ankle Lock. Ospreay crawls to the bottom rope in order to break the hold. Ospreay hits Stundog Millionaire, then successfully hits the Oscutter for two. Ospreay starts the Hidden Blade but his leg gives out. Both men exchange headbutts in the middle of the ring. Ospreay fights off another Ankle Lock into a Spanish Fly. Alexander bounces back with a Piledriver for yet another near fall. Ospreay avoids the C4 Spike, then hits the Hidden Blade and Storm Driver 93. Ospreay hits another Hidden Blade, followed by Storm Breaker to win.

Ospreay celebrates his hard-fought victory as IMPACT! goes off the air.

