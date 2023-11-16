WWE Backlash 2024 announced for Lyon, France in May 2024

WWE today announced that the Backlash 2024 premium live event and Smackdown on the eve of the show will be held in Lyon, France at the LDLC Arena in May.

Smackdown will be on May 3 and Backlash the next day on May 4.

This is the first WWE PLE ever in the country of France following a very highly successful non televised live event in Paris earlier this year.

The LDLC Arena is brand new and opens this month, holding up to 16,000 fans in a concert setting.

Registrations are now open for pre-sales at http://ms.spr.ly/6010iD9br.

