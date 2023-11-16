Update on Jade Cargill, Gunther calls The Rock “the new Hulk Hogan”

– Where Jade Cargill will land in WWE remains unclear, though the soon-to-debut star wasn’t at the Performance Center this Wednesday.

PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reported on Cargill’s status ahead of last night’s NXT show. The former AEW wrestler has made fleeting appearances on Raw, SmackDown, and NXT since signing with the market leaders, though she was never scheduled for this week’s NXT. Johnson reports that Cargill has been training at the Performance Center in Winter Park, Florida ahead of her full WWE debut.

– Current WWE IC Champion Gunther calls The Rock “the new Hulk Hogan”.

“I think he’s the new Hulk Hogan in terms of if you ask random people on the street in some random country, they will say The Rock & connect it with wrestling. And most famous but I categorize him as a showman as well.”

