Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results

ROH held a set of TV tapings on Wednesday night at the Dynamite event from Ontario, California. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

ROH Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata defeated Trent Beretta to retain the title. Jerry Lynn, Jimmy Jacobs & Madison Rayne were judges for the contest.

Willow Nightingale defeated Trish Adora, Kiera Hogan & Diamante in a four-way

Ethan Page defeated Tony Nese

The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) defeated West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) & Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) & The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) in a four-way

Four corner survival match: Lee Johnson defeated Willie Mack, Fred Rosser & Jack Cartwheel

The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) w/Jake “The Snake” Roberts defeated Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) defeated Daniel Garcia & Matt Menard & The Butcher & The Blade in a three-way

