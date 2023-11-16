Source: NWA expected to cut the budget, talent cuts

Haus of Wrestling reports NWA is expected to make cuts to its roster and budget cuts to various production areas soon. One source spoken with said that Billy Corgan will make cuts “at every corner.”

Corgan has been funding everything out of pocket for the NWA. There has been “little to no sponsorship money coming in,” and he has spent millions on Powerrr and the NWA reality series.

One example they were given on the production side is that the hair and make-up department’s budget will be cut roughly in half.

This weekend’s NWA Powerrr tapings will primarily only have contracted talent appearing and “a bare-bones crew.”

Exceptions to the rule regarding non-contracted talent appearing are Mike Knox and Violent J, who flies himself in and works for free.

Current NWA Tag Team Champion Kratos is also not under contract but holds a title. The two wrestlers playing a masked tag team are also not under contract but are working an NWA-owned gimmick.

NWA talent can no longer fly in the day before shows. By doing so, the NWA no longer has to pay extra hotel costs, which they have been footing the bill for up to now.

