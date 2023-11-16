Ric Flair says MJF “has the gift,” MJF on AEW trying to keep him

Nov 16, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: AEW

Ric Flair tweeted…

MJF tells Sports Illustrated:

Tony Khan is definitely trying his hardest to keep me here, there are a lot of things about All Elite Wrestling that I like, But there’s also a lot of things about WWE that I like. What I’m most interested in is money.”

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

One Response

  1. Mike says:
    November 16, 2023 at 11:14 am

    WWE would water him down and make him a jobber.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Steph De Lander

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal