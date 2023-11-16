Ric Flair says MJF “has the gift,” MJF on AEW trying to keep him

– Ric Flair tweeted…

I Met @The_MJF Last Night. OMG! He Has THE GIFT! I’m Honored To Have Met You. Looking Forward To Working With You & Our Relationship Going Forward. You’ve Got A Gift That So Few Have! You’re Special! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/VifbfckB34 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 16, 2023

– MJF tells Sports Illustrated:

“Tony Khan is definitely trying his hardest to keep me here, there are a lot of things about All Elite Wrestling that I like, But there’s also a lot of things about WWE that I like. What I’m most interested in is money.”

