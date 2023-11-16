Logan Paul announced for Elimination Chamber Perth

The new WWE United States champion Logan Paul will be traveling to Perth, Australia and will be part of the Elimination Chamber premium live event in February of next year.

WWE made the announcement on social media about his involvement and later Paul wrote, “Australia, I’m coming back!” Grayson Waller welcomed the announcement and wrote that he’s looking forward to showing his “close mate” around.

This is not Paul’s first time in Australia as he went there for a public appearance ahead of UFC 284.

While WWE has already sold a considerable amount of tickets for Elimination Chamber, thousands of tickets remain for sale on Ticketmaster. The cheapest tickets are priced $76.40 each for the farthest and highest section of the stadium but tickets in the lower bowls are super expensive and WWE looks like they’re doing the same mistake as they did with Clash at the Castle overpricing their tickets by a lot

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

