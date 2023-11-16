Kenny Omega he’s feeling good these days, and the 11/15 AEW Dynamite viewership

– Kenny Omega via Bleacher Report says that he’s feeling good these days and doesn’t foresee needing to take any time off for anything, but he is still diligent in ensuring he remains uninjured:

“I’m getting to the age where I’ll feel great and then I’ll spontaneously slip and fall on a banana peel and then the next thing you know I’ve got a broken hip. I’m starting to get brittle like that.

You can feel great one day and then the next day it’s like, ‘Wow, I don’t know if I can do anything physical.’ When you get to around that time, you just go day-by-day and you try to commit as best you can to injury prevention and injury management.”

– Last night’s AEW Dynamite:

823,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.28

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

