John Cena to host and produce a celebrity talkshow

Roku announces a celebrity talkshow hosted and produced by John Cena called “What Drives You”. The eight-episode first season is fueled by Cena’s passion for cars, conversation & entertainment.

Per press release:

“Cena is revving up the engine in “What Drives You”, a breakthrough talk show format, where he’ll hit the road with his celebrity friends in their favorite vehicles that hold a special meaning to them. In each episode, he’ll hitch a ride with a new guest for an in-depth interview & curiosity-fueled excursion, as they discuss a wide variety of both laugh-out-loud & deeply personal topics, all the while reminiscing about some of the guest’s favorite memories associated with their prized ride.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

