Darby Allin on choosing AEW over NXT

In an interview with Forbes.com, Darby Allin talks about choosing AEW over NXT…

“I was kind of being set up to go to NXT before AEW came up, and the moment I heard AEW was starting, I instantly was like, I have to go to that place.

I don’t like to be told what to do or how to be presented. You give me a fair shot at presenting myself the way I envision it, and there’s no reason I shouldn’t succeed. And AEW is letting me just full-on be me 100 percent, and I think that’s why I’ve been able to connect with people so well in the short span that I’ve been on national television.

My life doesn’t begin and end with wrestling, and I would hate to be anywhere else where I feel like I can’t be me. Honestly, like get real, no other company is gonna let me do what I do inside the ring and outside of the ring. And there’s no amount of money in the world to me that can make me stop skateboarding or doing all my shenanigans.”

(source: Forbes)

