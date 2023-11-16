On social media, The Jeopardy Fan pointed out

That Becky Lynch Makes History On Jeopardy, Is The First Player To Give 0 Correct Answers Out Of 60 Clues

Rachel Dratch went on to win the game, beating out Macaulay Culkin by a total of $33,601 to $33,600. Becky Lynch finished with a total of $1,000 after getting the Final Jeopardy question correct.

With all due respect, I reported the stat correctly. She was at 0 correct through 60. I can't help it if others misinterpret that. It also just happens that #CelebrityJeopardy is a 91-clue game, and she did get #73, #74, and #91. #Jeopardy https://t.co/1ytHr2g7x7 — The Jeopardy! Fan (@_thejeopardyfan) November 16, 2023

