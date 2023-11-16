Becky Lynch makes history on Jeopardy

Nov 16, 2023 - by staff

On social media, The Jeopardy Fan pointed out

That Becky Lynch Makes History On Jeopardy, Is The First Player To Give 0 Correct Answers Out Of 60 Clues

Rachel Dratch went on to win the game, beating out Macaulay Culkin by a total of $33,601 to $33,600. Becky Lynch finished with a total of $1,000 after getting the Final Jeopardy question correct.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Steph De Lander

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal