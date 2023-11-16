An Impact/TNA release, update on the ROH TV Championship, and note on Khan’s Full Gear signing
– According to Fightful, Kenny King requested and was granted his Impact Wrestling release.
– Fightful reports Mercedes Moné is not the signing Tony Khan announced for Full Gear.
– The vacated Ring of Honor TV Championship will be awarded to the winner of a “6-way Survival of the Fittest” match at ROH Final Battle December 15!
The participants will be decided via qualifying matches over the next four weeks of ROH TV.