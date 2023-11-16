Allstate Arena expanded to over 17,000 seats for Survivor Series: WarGames

Ticketmaster has updated the Survivor Series: WarGames seating chart to accommodate for two rings and bumped up the seating capacity to over 17,000!

According to @WrestleTix, Survivor Series is now under 1,000 tickets away to reach its current maximum setup of 17,218 seats.

With the new chart, several new seats on the floor have been made available with prices from $495 to $675 plus additional fees and taxes. The $495 ticket carries an extra $96.54 in fees. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster.com.

The cheapest verified resale ticket is at $115 at the moment which is pretty much in the rafters.

