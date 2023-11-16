AEW News and Notes

– On the gate for Full Gear, Tony Khan (via the AEW Full Gear media call) has stated that AEW is very close to $1 million. There’s a great chance that the company will reach that number. As of right now, Full Gear is shaping up to be the 3rd largest PPV crowd of 2023.

– Asked about whether there’s a desire to increase female involvement backstage amid reports of Megha Parekh focusing on NFL matters, Khan brings up the influence of both Sarah Stock & Madison Rayne and how Stock is working with both men and women.

– Khan said he came to Toni Storm a long time ago as they had a shared vision of her current character, around the same time he wanted to bring in Mariah May which took longer than expected.

He’s been heavily involved in the character and has tried to both feature her more and present her differently, hinting there’s more development to come.

“If someone wanted to paint themselves black and white, I think that would be a hell of a Halloween costume.”

– According to Fightful Select, the sponsorship for the Sega Street Fight for “Like A Dragon Gaiden” was a six-figure deal with AEW.

(Full Gear notes courtesy of F4wonline.com)

