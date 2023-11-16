Adam Copeland on Christian Cage being underrated, Khan comments on his Full Gear signing

– Adam Copeland (via NYPost) on Christian Cage being underrated in his career:

“If you ask any wrestler in the industry, who steps in there with him, they’re like, ‘Wow, I didn’t fully understand until. I think Moxley was like, ‘I thought I was good until I got in there with Christian.’ What he does best and maybe this explains it. He makes everyone around him better.

Sometimes that can be a curse because you get the ‘good hand’ attached to you. But no matter who he’s in there with, watch the matches, that performer is 9 times out of 10 better than they are in any other match. He just has that ability. The way his mind works to build strengths for his opponents.”

– Tony Khan (via the AEW Full Gear media call) on the new AEW signing that he gonna announce at Full Gear ….

“I’m really excited about that.

It’s gonna be someone that will be a great addition to AEW and it’s gonna be a big deal.”

