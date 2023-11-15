Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura announced for this week’s live AEW Rampage

AEW has announced an early lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will air live immediately following the special Friday edition of Collision. You can check out the Collision lineup here, or see the Rampage lineup below.

-Renee Paquette will have a sit-down interview with Jay White

-Renee Paquette will have a sit-down interview with AEW world champion MJF

-Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura

#AEW and Tinseltown's Timeless Toni Storm are returning to the Fabulous @thekiaforum in Los Angeles, CA! – THIS FRIDAY #AEWCollision LIVE & #AEWRampage

– THIS SATURDAY November 18th: #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV! Tickets are ON SALE NOW! 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/dMpiYY6R8J — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 13, 2023

