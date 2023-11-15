Surprise removal from the Impact/TNA roster, Vince McMahon sells shares

Nov 15, 2023 - by staff

Mickie James has been removed from the IMPACT/TNA website roster. According to PWInsider, the surprise removal is a “break from the company”, both sides are on good terms, and she is always welcome back to the company.

Vince McMahon has sold 8.4 million TKO shares at a price of $76.41 per share, raking in a total of $641,844,000 in net proceeds. McMahon is still keeping a firm grip on WWE, holding onto 20,435,207 shares, which translates to roughly 12% of the company’s ownership.

