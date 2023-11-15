Notes on Daniel Garcia, Flip Gordon, and the masked attackers

– Fightful reports the masked attackers on AEW are being portrayed by the actual people they’re to be revealed as.

Not local independent talents.

– Daniel Garcia (via The Walkway to Fight Club):

“This is a contract year for me. So I’m doing everything I can to solidify my next deal, where I end up.”

– Flip Gordon has announced that he’s signed with CMLL.

Gordon announced on Instagram Wednesday that he alumnus has signed with the Mexican company, which CMLL confirmed on Twitter.

Gordon will compete at CMLL Viernes Espectacular on Friday, teaming with Mistico & Mascara Dorada against Volador Jr, Titan & Star Jr.

