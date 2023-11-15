Melissa Santos gives birth, Jake Roberts on the DDT becoming a regular move

Nov 15, 2023 - by staff

– Congratulations to Brian Cage and his beautiful Melissa Santos on birth of their second child together,this time a son. Their first child was a daughter named Skyler born in 2018.

Jake Roberts on the DDT becoming a regular move in Wrestling:

“It doesn’t please me,” said Roberts. “I think it’s a waste of a great move, but there’s a lot of great moves that are being wasted today. You know, not just the DDT….

but having said that, I hope they keep using it because every time they use it, it just brings my name back into the situation and that’s a good thing. That’s a good thing in the days of, you know, everything online, you get your name said. That’s all you need.”

[Via Steve Fall]

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Reyna Isis

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal