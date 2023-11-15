Logan Paul talks Crown Jewel spot with Rey Mysterio: “We both, I think, made a mistake”

Speaking on his latest Impaulsive podcast, new WWE United States champion Logan Paul admitted that he has some of the blame for the spot with Rey Mysterio when he had to save him from a nasty injury.

During the match, Mysterio went for a springboard moonsault and Paul’s quick thinking avoided a major disaster as Mysterio ended just inches from landing straight on his head.

Paul noted that watching the match again, he believes that he was bit far out while Mysterio didn’t jump enough so there wasn’t much elevation.

“I think I was too far back for the move, and I think he didn’t clear enough ground for the move. That’s what happened,” Paul admitted. “We both, I think, made a mistake.”

Paul said that he had to catch him and there was no way he wasn’t going to catch him.

“Truthfully, while I like the headlines and I like being gassed up like this, I was just doing my job. But I’ll take it. I’ll take the praise,” he continued.

Paul added that he’s seen all the positive headlines and praises he got for the catch and while he appreciates that, he also had to assess his performance.

“While I think I did save Rey Mysterio, I think I also almost killed Rey Mysterio,” Paul said.

