Logan Paul on the moonsault where he saved Rey Mysterio

WwE superstar Logan Paul discusses the moonsault where he saved Rey Mysterio Via Impaulsive…

“I’m going to come clean because I’ve seen all these positive headlines. ‘Logan saves Rey Mysterio.’ The Mexican community is going crazy, they’re praising me, saying I’m sort of hero. I’m like, ‘Dang, I’m getting recognized for something cool? I’ll take it.’

Then, I looked at the clip, upon assessing my performance, while I think I did save Rey Mysterio. I think I also almost killed Rey Mysterio. I think I was too far back for the move, and I think he didn’t clear enough ground for the move. That’s what happened. I was too far back, he didn’t clear enough ground, we both made a mistake. I had to catch him, I had to catch him. I wasn’t going to not catch him. truthfully, while I like the headlines and I like getting gassed up, I was just doing my job. I’ll take the praise.”

