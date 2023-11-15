Kota Ibushi is All Elite
Tony Khan has announced that Kota Ibushi has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling.
Ibushi has spent the majority of his career in Japan, wrestling for DDT, NJPW, and more promotions. He is a former IWGP World Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion.
Kota Ibushi!
On a bike!
With a pipe!!!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@IAmJericho | @KennyOmegaManX | @ibushi_kota | @PaulWight | @TheDonCallis | @briancagegmsi | @takesoup | @kylefletcherpro | @TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/0N2HTYQoyX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2023