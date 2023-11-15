Khan announces he will sign “One of the World’s Greatest Wrestlers” at AEW Full Gear

Prior to the November 15th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan made the following announcement via Twitter/X…

“AEW has agreed to terms with one of the world’s best wrestlers, a pro who is known + respected by virtually every @AEW fan! They’ll come to LA to sign their contract THIS SATURDAY 11/18 on ppv at #AEWFullGear! See you TONIGHT on TBS for the final #AEWDynamite before Full Gear!”

