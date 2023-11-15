Khan announces he will sign “One of the World’s Greatest Wrestlers” at AEW Full Gear

Nov 15, 2023 - by James Walsh

Prior to the November 15th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan made the following announcement via Twitter/X…

“AEW has agreed to terms with one of the world’s best wrestlers, a pro who is known + respected by virtually every @AEW fan! They’ll come to LA to sign their contract THIS SATURDAY 11/18 on ppv at #AEWFullGear! See you TONIGHT on TBS for the final #AEWDynamite before Full Gear!”

One Response

  1. Gau says:
    November 15, 2023 at 7:40 pm

    What’s Ralph Zimmer doing in the Dynamite zone?

